Thunder Lotus unveiled new gameplay of 33 Immortals at The Triple-i Initiative

HQ

The first The Triple-i Initiative was the stage for a multitude of announcements about future indie titles coming in the next few months. Thunder Lotus didn't want to miss the occasion, and the studio from the creators of Spiritfarer appeared to give a new glimpse of what 33 Immortals will be like. As far as gameplay is concerned, it has a notoriously epic and sadistic medieval aesthetic that leaves audiences wanting to know more.

For the time being, they have informed that the game will be available in beta for a limited time, between 24 May and 2 June, and according to their official website, it will be available on the Epic Games Store for PC. For Xbox X Series X/S, however, it will be available for testing via Game Pass. In addition, those who play this version will be able to get an exclusive skin that they can use once the full title is released.

The storyline of 33 Immortals is about the story of damned souls who want to fight before the judgement of Doomsday is passed. The player will have to face hordes of monsters driven by the wrath of God. In addition, as the name implies, it will be available to play in a cooperative mode of up to 33 users.

Thank you Gaming Bolt.