Thunder ends unbeaten run in NBA, Doncic's Lakers narrowly defeat Wemby's Spurs

NBA has no unbeaten teams anymore, as the defending champions Oklahoma City Thunder were beaten by Portland Trail Blazers 121-119, coming from 22 points behind on Wednesday night. Thunder has counted in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, MVP last season, and he has now scored over 20 points in 81 consecutive games, which currently stands as the third longest high scorer streak in NBA history.

Despite the defeat, he scored 35 points, and Oklahoma sits at the top of the Western Conference (eight victories, one defeat), with a much improved Los Angeles Lakers in second, in a five-match winning streak (7-2). The latest win from LeBron James' team (who is still injured) came against another fan favourite, Victor Wembanyama's San Antonio Spurs, and ended 118-116, wth Luka Doncic scoring 35 points.

Another highlight of the night was Denver Nuggers 122-112 victory over Miami Heat, with Nikola Jokic scoring a triple-double and claim the fourth spot in Western Conference.

