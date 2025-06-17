Thunder changes the tide in NBA finals, are one win away from the Larry O'Brien

HQ

NBA finals took a dramatic turn in favour or Oklahoma City Thunder. Undoubtedly the best team this year, Thunder is one win away from the Larry O'Brien Trophy, after they took the lead against Indiana Pacers for the first time in the series, in a 120-109 home win that featured a historic performance by Jalen Williams, scoring 40 points.

Williams, also known as J-Dub, 24 years old, was still relatively unknown a few years ago, and was picked 12th in the 2022 draft. Now, after being picked in All-Star, he has written his name in history books as one of the few players to score over 40 points in the finals before turning 25, alongside Magic Johnson, Devin Booker, or Kyrie Irving.

Alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams becomes one of the top NBA players right now, and his performance yesterday could be worth a NBA ring, the second ever for the Oklahoma franchise, and the first since 1979.

When do NBA finals could finish?

Oklahoma City Thunder leads the series 3-2. This isn't over yet, and the next game will be played at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, on Friday, June 20 at 2:30 CEST, 1:30 BST (the night between Thursday and Friday).

If Pacers win, everything would be solved in the final match on Monday, June 23, at 2:00 CEST, 1:00 BST.