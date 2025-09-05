Thrustmaster has unveiled the T248R

HQ

Thrustmaster has just announced the T248R wheel base, which is the direct successor to the hugely popular T248 (duh!) and is a belt-driven story for those who don't require a direct-drive base and perhaps don't have the budget, either.

Thrustmaster calls the technology THD-Hybrid but it's basically just a fairly ordinary combination of gears and belt drive, as mentioned, and it will offer 3Nm of torque. The price will be $349 and that also includes the pedals. The package goes on sale on September 17th.

"T248R is an ergonomic racing wheel featuring a wheel rim 11.0″ / 28 cm in diameter, offering excellent handling and accompanied by its magnetic 3-pedal pedal set for a full-featured, immersive experience. It's a versatile, all-in-one solution that's great for all driving styles and gamer profiles. T248R features the T-HD (Hybrid Drive) system for powerful, responsive Force Feedback, with 3.1 N⋅m of torque and 48 W of constant power. Three BOOST levels are available to instantly adjust the Force Feedback intensity according to your preferences and the type of race. Thanks to its built-in color LCD screen, T248R lets you change the racing wheel's settings and Force Feedback even right in the middle of a game. With its 20 available displays and 4 LEDs, it provides real-time race information such as speed, engine RPM and lap time. Dominate the track in style with T248R's sporty new design. Its wheel rim wrapped in perforated leather provides a firm, comfortable grip, and the imitation carbon finishes on its faceplate enhance its aggressive character and look."