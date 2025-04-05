Thrustmaster has unveiled its new Sol-R series

HQ

The new Sol-R 2 HOSAS Space Sim Duo from Thrustmaster is aimed squarely at the flight and space simulator enthusiasts and consists of two ambidextrous joysticks with a total of 88 programmable buttons, 16 axes, 4 triggers, 2 mini-sticks, and 2 scroll wheels. Promising high precision and versatility in an ergonomic package.

The design includes support for both thumb and wrist, making it ideal for long gaming sessions in titles like Elite Dangerous. There's also programmable RGB lighting for those who want to add extra flair to their cockpit setup. Both products are expected to be available from May 19, priced at €189.95 for the Sol-R 1 Flightstick and €349.95 for the Sol-R 2 HOSAS Space Sim Duo.

Will you be getting the Sol-R setup?