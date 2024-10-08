Thrustmaster announces the stick drift-free Heart Controller

HQ

The problem of so-called "stick drift" has been talked about a lot during this generation, meaning that characters move by themselves without you flicking the analog stick.

Accessory manufacturer Thrustmaster now claims to have a solution to this problem with a new premium controller for Xbox (also works for PC) they call Heart Controller. Heart is an acronym that in this case stands for "HallEffect AccuRate Technology", where Thrustmaster says that their 15 years of expertise in the field of Hall effect technology in their flight simulator joysticks means that they have a great solution:

"On traditional gamepads, the potentiometer technology wears out over time, which leads to a loss of precision and causes drift. With H.E.A.R.T., the position is measured without mechanical friction, eliminating drift completely. As a result, the gamepad keeps its initial precision like the very first day."

Among all the details of the controller, we also find buttons with mechanical switches that are claimed to be 64% faster than standard variants, solid support for LED lighting, as well as 0.01 degrees of sensitivity to movements of the analog stick.

If this sounds interesting, you can order your Heart Controller directly from Thrustmaster at this link for $99, but it is also available from well-stocked game stores.