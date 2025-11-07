Throtl just won Sema 2025 with their wild Ford GT-build

HQ

Tuner company Throtl is, like all other car builders in the US, currently in Las Vegas (SEMA 2025) and it looks like their build for this year's show is the car that seems to have attracted the most spectators. Throtl bought a crashed 2005 Ford GT and then rebuilt it with a widened carbon fibre body and a bolt-on engine. You can watch a video walkthrough of the final phase of the SEMA build below and read Throtl's summary of the exterior work that was done.

"The finished car stands out immediately with its motorsport-inspired look. The body wears a deep metallic blue base accented by bold yellow graphics and exposed carbon-fiber textures. The color scheme draws directly from WD-40's signature branding and complements this first-gen Ford GT's newly aggressive lines, which have been reshaped and widened with an authentic Doran GT2 carbon-fiber body kit. The kit's extended fenders, vented front fascia, and large rear wing give the first-gen supercar an endurance racing-inspired look."

