Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales

Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales now available on iOS devices

CD Projekt Red's stand-alone singleplayer card game-based RPG is now available on iOS devices.

While Cyberpunk 2077, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and Gwent: The Witcher Card Game are the games most fans think of when hearing the name CD Projekt Red, the phenomenal top-down RPG that acts as a singleplayer Gwent experience is also in the developer's arsenal.

Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales has previously been available on PC and across consoles but now, mobile gamers have a chance to check the game out, should they own an iOS device. Are you ready to follow Queen Meve of Lyria and Rivia? Check the game out here and the new trailer below.

Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales

