Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales

Thronebreaker is coming to the Switch, today!

Spin-off adventure The Witcher Tales is bringing its blend of RPG elements and card battling to Nintendo's hybrid console.

Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales is a beautiful spin-off set in the fantasy world created by Andrzej Sapkoski that tells an old story about how Meve, queen of Rivia and Lyria, was forced to go to war before the Nilfgaardian invasion of her lands. It's not a big third-person RPG like Wild Hunt; instead CD Projekt Red opted for the beauty of hand-drawn graphics and card-driven combat adapted from Gwent.

While different, it stands tall alongside the games in the main series, as you can read in our Throenbreaker review for the PS4, Xbox One and PC version. Today, however, following a series of rumours, the game is officially coming to Nintendo Switch and, in fact, it's arriving today, on January 28.

It looks like this is the same game with the same content, plus the option of playing it in portable mode. There is not an official press release yet, neither a new trailer, but you can take a look at the first screenshots of Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales on Switch here, along with a livestream replay of the game on PC.

