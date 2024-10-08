Throne and Liberty celebrates 3 million players in first week

HQ

The free-to-play massive multiplayer online role-playing game Throne and Liberty arrived on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series on 1 October, with a pretty powerful take on a vast world full of life, accessible multiplayer and epic battles based on transforming your character into creatures to fight on land, sea and in the air.

And it looks like the free-to-play format is going to give it a nice initial boost to players, as NCSoft and Amazon Games are now celebrating the game reaching 3 million players on Steam in its first week.

However, it's not all shiny in Throne and Liberty. Its early accessibility is being marred by a micropayment system that many are openly calling pay-to-win, and Steam reviews of the game at the time of writing are in the Mixed category.

Have you tried Throne and Liberty and what did you think?

Thanks, NoisyPixel.