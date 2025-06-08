Thrive: Heavy Lies the Crown launches on the 18th of June

Thrive: Heavy Lies the Crown is nearing the end of its run in Early Access, as the strategy and settlement management game is heading to its full launch on the 18th of June.

As revealed during the Future Game Show, the full 1.0 launch of Thrive: Heavy Lies the Crown will come with a number of quality-of-life improvements, alongside Steam Achievement support and more fan-requested features.

In Thrive: Heavy Lies the Crown, you build up your settlement and ensure its legacy will live on through narrative choices. You can also defend it in real-time combat, as well as attacking other settlements. Either you can be a solo ruler, or play with friends in four-player co-op. The game released on the 6th of November 2024 in Early Access.

Thrive: Heavy Lies the Crown leaves Early Access on the 18th of June for PC.