A flea market simulator with a lovely 90s aesthetic, brilliant pixel art and an overall cosy atmosphere - could this be a hit? Yes and no. The basic premise is thoroughly enjoyable and well put together, but certain aspects raise questions that will bother some people more than others. Personally, I'm somewhere in the middle. I really like a lot of what Thrifty Business is trying to do, but I'm not always equally convinced by everything the game chooses to focus on.

The game begins with you taking over a business when the previous owner, an elderly lady, has decided to close up shop and devote herself to retirement pursuits - you know, bridge, crosswords and boules. You create your character in a well-made but somewhat sparse character editor, and then it's pretty much straight into a career in the second-hand trade.

Even the start menu gives you a glimpse of just how stunning this game is.

I like the setup; you buy boxes full of stuff people don't want for next to nothing - some of it costs absolutely nothing - and then arrange it neatly on shelves, tables and clothes racks. You get bonus points for sorting items into categories and by colour, so it's worth spending a bit of time actually putting things where they belong. This isn't exactly easy at first, as you're literally starting from scratch and barely have access to a decent shelf at the start of the game.

Gradually, you'll be able to afford to buy more furniture, more boxes of curiosities, and even unlock more rooms so you can properly expand the business. A classic setup and cosy in every way. You also receive letters from customers who want you to keep an eye out for certain products coming in. The idea is that customers should become more than just customers - they should also become your friends. Every now and then they share life stories and problems, but this never really engages me; it mostly just gets in the way of continuing to neatly unpack and sort everything from dog toys to old laptops.

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Thrifty Business trips itself up a bit here by trying to be more than it needs to be. For me, the game works best when it sticks to its core concept: running a small, charming second-hand shop where the joy lies in buying stock, sorting it, rearranging the shop and slowly building a business from scratch. When the game starts to branch out into social side-tracks and themed evenings, it sometimes loses focus, not because the ideas themselves are bad, but because they don't always feel fully rooted in the gameplay experience that is actually the strongest part.

A clear example is the ability to organise various events to attract more customers. The first thing you arrange is a grand opening where you serve refreshments and celebrate the flea market's opening, and this fits naturally into the context. It's small-scale, down-to-earth and goes hand in hand with the game's warm tone. When the next theme, however, is "Queer Date Night," it feels more as though the game suddenly wants to say something bigger than its mechanics and world can really support. Not because the theme itself is problematic - quite the opposite - but because, in this particular context, it feels a bit tacked on. A flea market can certainly be a social meeting place, but here I would have liked to see the game develop that idea more organically, rather than throwing in a ready-made event that doesn't really carry any dramatic or mechanical weight.

You start with a room...

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It would probably have worked better if the game's customer relationships, the town's social life or the flea market's role as a local meeting place had been more fully developed. Then such a theme might have felt like a natural part of the world. Instead, it becomes one of several examples of how Thrifty Business sometimes seems to want to be a cosy shop simulator, a relationship game and a social commentary all at once, without really giving the different parts enough space. The result isn't offensive or game-breaking, just a bit oddly placed.

But it's nothing that ruins the game for me. It's more of a detail that grates a little on the whole, an example of how the game sometimes loses its own strength when it tries to branch out. Because when Thrifty Business just lets me unpack old dog toys, sort through faded VHS tapes and build the best-organised little junk shop in town, it's actually really nice. A cosy game for relaxed, laid-back gaming.

I would have liked there to be more different types of storage options and a few other styles of items. You can unlock more as you go, but it's mostly more of the same. Hopefully we'll see more content from Spellgarden Games - but at the moment, it's a bit sparse.

... and soon you'll have several.

I like the graphic style. The pixels are spot on and the aesthetics are thoroughly charming. I've got a soft spot for this colourful, exuberant 90s style - perhaps because I grew up then and recognise it from my childhood. The music is also cosy, calm and harmonious, and complements the other visual aspects perfectly.

Thrifty Business is a good game that suffers from occasionally trying to be something it doesn't really need to be. I don't always understand the developers' thinking, but that might also be because I'm not part of the intended target audience for all aspects of the experience. If, however, you're looking for a relaxing and well-made flea market simulator with small puzzle elements, I definitely think you should take a closer look at Thrifty Business.