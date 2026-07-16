Three years later: Here's the Tears of Adria launch trailer

Sometimes things don't go as planned, and in 2023, Tears of Adria was released, a strategy-focused Heroes-style RPG with a slightly different approach. The combat system revolves around autobattles, where your role is primarily to contribute to the overall strategy.

The ratings on Steam are "Very Positive," but there are only 55 reviews. The developer, Ark Island Studio, overlooked a small - but not entirely insignificant - detail at launch... marketing. People didn't know the game existed, which is why we've now been treated to something as unusual as a launch trailer, three years after the game's release. The studio writes self-critically that it's a "trailer Tears of Adria probably should have had in 2023."

Check out the trailer below, and if you're interested in this unique strategy adventure, it's available now on Steam. And yes, it's been out for three years.