Three WWE wrestlers are joining Call of Duty

The pace of guest characters in the Call of Duty series has picked up considerably (recently including Fallout, Warhammer-Space Marines and The Walking Dead hero Rick Grimes), and now Activision has announced via Threads that it's almost time for another one.

When season five kicks off in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and Warzone on July 24, three WWE wrestlers are expected to appear. We don't know who they are yet, but their silhouettes appear in the short Threads video below. We imagine the one in the middle is Roman Reigns, but that's really just a barely qualified guess.

Is there any particular wrestler you hope will show up in Call of Duty?