Three weeks of Arms Race mini-events are coming to Borderlands 3

You're watching Advertisements

Borderlands 3 is treating Season Pass 2 holders (or those who own the Designer's Cut add-on) to three weeks consecutive weeks of Arms Race mini-events. These events are set to commence January 21 and will run until February 11.

The Arms Race events have a roguelike feel to them as they feature randomly generated elements and you start completely stripped of your loot. These events take place in a location known as the Stormbind Complex, which is said to be a decommissioned DAHL military base. Players will be able to get their hands on lots of exciting new loot throughout the events, but if they want the best of the best, they will have to defeat Heavyweight Harker, the final boss located deep within this military complex.

The detailed schedule of upcoming events can be viewed below:

Week 1 - Clear Skies

Week one kicks off January 21 at 5pm GMT / 6pm CET // 4am AEDT Next day with the Clear Skies mini-event, during which the encroaching storm will take longer to close in. That means you'll be able to safely explore even more of the map in a single run. In addition, all enemy types are more likely drop rare gear when killed during this event, so be sure to take down every enemy in sight.

Week 2 - Extra Extra Extraction

Incoming! With the Extra Extra Extraction mini-event starting January 28 at 5pm GMT / 6pm CET // 4am AEDT Next day, Air Drops will have a greatly increased chance to drop DAHL Chests, creating more opportunities to score Arms Race-exclusive gear. Plus, extraction stations will offer additional slots, allowing you to extract even more gear out of Arms Race.

Week 3 - Gear Rush

The third mini-event, Gear Rush, launches February 4 at 5pm GMT / 6pm CET // 4am AEDT Next day. During the Gear Rush mini-event, Rare Chests are more likely to appear in Arms Race, and the Green DAHL chests located at major points of interest in the Stormblind Complex have an increased chance to contain Arms Race-exclusive gear. But make sure you don't spend too long admiring the gear you find because the Murdercane will be closing in at a quicker pace.

And just a reminder: Borderlands 3's next-gen upgrade is now available for Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5. All players who own or purchase both a copy of the game and a next-gen console will be able to download the upgrade within the same console family for free. Players who own a physical disc of Borderlands 3 will need the Xbox Series X or standard PlayStation 5 console model that includes a disc drive to take advantage of this feature.