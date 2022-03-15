Three weeks after launch, only 17% of players have beat Elden Ring

HQ

It's been almost three weeks since FromSoftware's massively successful action-RPG, Elden Ring graced us, and over that time, the title has become one of the most played title's ever on Steam, and garnered all kinds of impressive critical response.

With the three week milestone approaching, data found on Steam Achievements gives a look at just how players are finding the challenge of FromSoftware's latest work, and the information reveals that only 17% of players have made it to the end of the game. But, more than that, the data also shows that 30% of players are yet to defeat the game's first major boss, Margit the Fell Omen.

The information then reveals that 60% of players managed to continue onwards and complete Stormveil Castle after defeating Margit, meaning 10% of players are still trapped in and attempting to work through Stormveil.

