Forza Horizon 5

Three Volvos and an electric Lotus joining Forza Horizon 5

Launch is only a few weeks a way.

HQ

Forza Horizon 5 got six cars bigger during the weekend as Playground Games had some exciting news to share. They have now confirmed that the Swedish brand Volvo will be added to the the game, and that we can look forward to driving around in 242 Turbo Evolution (1983), 850 R (1997) and finally V60 Polestar (2015).

They also revealed that the all-electric beast Lotus Evija (2020) which does 0-100 km/h under three seconds and reaches a whopping 300 km/h in less than nine seconds. Finally the muscle brand Shelby was announced with two cars; Cobra 427 S/C and Cobra Daytona Coupe, both from 1965.

You can check out the Evija below. Forza Horizon 5 launches on November 9 for PC and Xbox, and is included starting day 1 with Xbox Game Pass.

Forza Horizon 5

