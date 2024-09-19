Three titles from three Spanish 'solo devs' to keep track of

HQ

Many times, when we talk about the decisions in the development of certain titles, often with large publishers and teams behind them, we may think that it is difficult to imprint passion on the final product if you are just one of hundreds of co-authors. But in recent years it has become clear that the great promises of the future of videogames are in independent development, and we can think of no less commitment to a future game than being the director, scriptwriter, animator, composer, programmer and any other position you can think of. In short, being the sole developer implies that the project is born from you. It's your baby, if I may say so.

All this is brought up because in recent times it has been precisely three projects by these 'solo devs' that have gained traction and notoriety, and we wanted to highlight them here.

The first is Nimbusfall, by GodziPixel. It's a colourful and vibrant boss rush-style action title where revenge is the main motivation in the narrative. It was released on 13 September and can be purchased for less than five euros on Steam. A bargain.

Nimbusfall by GodziPixel

We already met NattoXez at last year's IndieDevDay when he was preparing this Cat-Astrophy (he was still a minor then, but he already caused a sensation among the attendees of the event) and it seems that he will also attend La Farga next week to show us his progress.

Cat-Astrophy by NattoXez

Inés Alcolea has been a multidisciplinary person in many fields for years. She has written a book, works as a PR in an agency, is an activist, an artisan... In short, she had the profile that a project as original as her [System] needed. It is an exercise in linguistic interaction in which, through the correction of a sentence, a narrative with decision-making is developed. You can find it on the Itch.io platform.