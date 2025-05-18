Three terrifying dinosaurs star in the new Jurassic World Rebirth teaser

HQ

A new trailer for Jurassic World Rebirth will premiere next Tuesday. With the movie release approaching fast on July 2, we were a bit worried by the relatively slim promotional campain by Universal. However, on Tuesday, May 20, a new trailer will release with lots of new dinosaur footage.

Particularly, the 30-second teaser released this weekend shows the new tricks learnt by the Mosassaurus, the aquatic reptile with the size of a blue whale and the hunger of a great white shark. There's also new images of the river set-piece, a scene where the T-Rex chases down the protagonists on a raft, meant to be featured on the original Jurassic Park (as featured in the Michael Crichton book) and rescued now 32 years later.

Finally, the D-Rex, the mutated dinosaur that looks like a Rancor or a Xenomorph, also appears in what we believe may be the opening scene of the movie. Be on the lookout for the new Jurassic World trailer on Tuesday.