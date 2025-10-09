Three Super Nintendo classics added to your Switch Online library

HQ

The pace of new 16-bit additions to the Switch Online library may not be quite as fast as it once was, largely because most of the big classics have already been released, but Nintendo continues to expand the selection of titles.

Now, three more classics have been added: Bubsy in: Claws Encounters of the Furred Kind, Fatal Fury Special, and Mario & Wario. If the latter doesn't sound familiar, it's because it has only been available in Japan until now, and is a game designed for mouse control.

Since the Joy-Cons for Switch 2 function as a mouse, this issue is now easily resolved, and you can also connect a regular mouse to both Switch and Switch 2 if you prefer.

Take a look at a short presentation of the games below. They have been released and are available to download and play now.