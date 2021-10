HQ

If you feel like really pimping out your desktop in the best possible way, 343 Industries got you covered. They have now released three really good looking Halo Infinite wallpapers on Halo Waypoint, which are free to download and in glorious 4K resolution.

You can check them out below, but to get them in better quality, you should download the zip file that includes all three without any compression used to really make them shine.