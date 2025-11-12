Three Sega mascots is joining Sonic Racing: Crossworlds

HQ

We already know several guest characters that are coming to Sonic Racing: Crossworlds, not least from the anime Avatar, Ninja Turtles, Pac-Man, and Mega Man. However, these come from other companies and will cost some money, but there are of course also newcomers from Sega itself on the way.

These will be released at no extra cost along with a kart, and during the evening, three new racers were presented in connection with a new trailer.

These are:



Nights - December 2025

AiAi - January 2026

Tangle & Whisper - February 2026



Sega's Saturn icon, the dream demon Nights, certainly needs no introduction, nor does the Super Monkey Ball primate AiAi, but Tangle & Whisper may not be as well known. They come from the Sonic universe, but have never appeared in a game before. Instead, they hail from IDW's official comic books, where they have become fan favorites, which has now led to them becoming digital racers in Sonic Racing: Crossworlds.

Check out the video below, and we'll be back when we know more about their karts and release dates.