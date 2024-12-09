Three relatively large studios reveal extensive layoffs

HQ

We have every expectation that things will turn around, but recent years have been particularly tough for the games industry, with studios big and small either announcing massive layoffs or outright closing their doors.

Unfortunately, this will continue for a while yet, with as many as three studios recently announcing layoffs. Developer Illfonic has revealed via X that they are in the process of laying off a larger portion of their total workforce. They found success with Friday the 13th: The Game, but haven't been able to attract a big enough audience with their latest projects.

Torn Banner Studios found success with Chivalry 2, but their latest project, No More Room in Hell 2, has not quite taken off as well as hoped. They reveal via LinkedIn that they will also be laying off a good number of employees, but it is not known how many are actually affected. CEO Steve Piggott says this:

"As a fully independent, self-funded developer, we're up against many challenges. Our team is navigating this process with a tremendous amount of care and appreciation for those that are impacted. Torn Banner Studios would not be the place it is today without the dedication, passion and accomplishments of these great people."

Finally, we have developer Deck Nine behind Life is Strange: Double Exposure, where their CEO also reveals a major round of layoffs via X:

"Today, we are sad to share the news that we must say goodbye to some of our team members. This was an extremely difficult decision and reflects the challenging times many companies in our industry are currently facing. We are extremely grateful to every individual who has dedicated their hard work, passion, and commitment to making transformative entertainment with us."

Our thoughts are with all those affected.