Three really classic NES titles added to Switch Online

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It's time for another refill of retro games on Switch Online, and this time it's three pretty classic NES titles we know many of you have been missing.

First up is SNK's classic Ikari Warriors, a clearly Rambo-inspired title featuring two muscle-bound heroes who shoot their way through the game, complete with the ability to hijack tanks and wreak havoc. It's a pretty challenging game, but if you press the button combination A-B-B-A (a classic cheat from back in the day) when you die, you'll get another chance.

Next up is Ninja Gaiden III: The Ancient Ship of Doom (the two predecessors are already available on the service), where Ryu Hayabusa embarks on new adventures and takes on the CIA, which is in the midst of trying to acquire super mutants. We suspect many of you haven't played this, as it was never released in Europe.

Finally, we have Rare's R.C. Pro-Am II, which was released four years after the original (a very long time in that era, when a sequel typically took one or at most two years). The big news was the addition of multiplayer, supporting up to four players. This leads us to believe it will still be entertaining today.

If you subscribe to Switch Online, just download them and get started. Check out a short video presentation of the titles below.