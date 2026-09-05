Three people rescued from tunnels in hydroelectric power plant in Nepal

HQ

Ten days after the devastating flash floods that hit the Himalaya, affecting the Nepali and Chinese sides, another person has been rescued alive from a tunnel in a hydroelectric power plant. He has been identified by the Nepali army as Lu Haitao, a Chinese national. He showed no visible injuries and had stable vitals, but was ​exhausted and disoriented, as reported by Reuters.

His rescue happened one day after two people were rescued from another tunnel at another hydroelectric station on the same river. According to authorities, they believe 900 people could still be stuck in those tunnels since August 2026.

The landslide of water, mud, ice and rock that happened after a glacier collapsed has killed at least 1,344 people in Nepal and 31 in Tibet, China; over 5,000 people remain missing between both countries.

Nepal's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Shishir Khanal, said they will raise the issue on the international stage, demanding justice because this was the result of climate change, and Nepal's role in climate change is minimal compared to other countries, but they paid "a high price".