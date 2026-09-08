Three paintings stolen from French Riviera museum

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Thieves have stolen three paintings from the Renoir Museum, located on the French Riviera. It's believed the robbery occurred just before 06:00 in the morning and the thieves made off with four paintings initially.

However, as per Cagnes-sur-Mer mayor Bryan Masson (via Reuters), one of the paintings was dropped during a police chase and has since been recovered. The other three were taken and are being searched for currently by authorities.

The paintings that were stolen have not yet been identified, but the most valuable works in Renoir's collection have fetched millions of dollars at auction. The museum was created in 1960 in the mansion of impressionist painter Pierre-Auguste Renoir. 13 paintings are included in the museum, alongside 40 sculptures, pieces of furniture, and photographs.

This comes almost exactly a year after the infamous robbery at the Louvre, and within a month of valuable Renaissance paintings being stolen from a Sicilian museum.