Three of Spain's best-known influencers have been fined for hidden advertising, promoting medicines, and content that contravenes child protection laws

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The National Commission for Markets and Competition (CNMC) of Spain has sanctioned three content creators on online platforms and social media for breaching the General Audiovisual Communication Act in relation to the identification of advertising, the protection of minors, and the promotion of medicines on social media.

Ibai Llanos, Jordi Wild, and Natcher will have to pay a total of 4,000 euros, and the three offences are considered serious breaches of Article 158.31 of the law, which applies to so-called 'users of special relevance' (UER), a category through which the legislation began to closely monitor the finances of and regulate the most prominent content creators on the internet in Spain.

However, it appears that these fines will be paid without the underlying problem being resolved, and they also highlight a discrepancy between the legislation and the enforcement of offences. The CNMC awarded three contracts to the Portuguese data analytics firm Primetag to review the content of these UERs, with a tender value of 33,200 euros. Not to mention that for UERs of this calibre - with whom major brands sign deals worth tens or hundreds of thousands of euros - it will not be difficult to pay a fine that is reduced if settled shortly after notification.

In any case, it is a sign that Spanish legislation is beginning to take a much greater interest in scrutinising the content posted by influencers on social media and other platforms, and it would come as no surprise if there were further penalties in the future, accompanied by a tightening of the fines.