Three of Destiny 2's most recent expansions are currently free to play

We're less than a month away from Destiny 2: The Final Shape making its arrival, and with that coming up, Bungie has been hard at work providing players with opportunities to loot up and prepare for the coming fight against the Witness. This includes the free Into the Light content that is in-game already, and recently been expanded, and also includes opening access to a bunch of former expansions for the game too.

From now all the way until June 3, all players, on both PC and console, can dive into Destiny 2: Shadowkeep, Destiny 2: Beyond Light, and Destiny 2: The Witch Queen in their entirety. You can play through their respective campaigns, earn their subclasses and Exotic gear, and partake in their Raids, and even check out all of the seasonal content that has debuted in the last year, such as Season of Defiance, Season of the Deep, Season of the Witch, and Season of the Wish.

You won't be able to visit Neomuna or play through Destiny 2: Lightfall content without picking that expansion up yourself however. There will be a deal to snag this expansion at a lower price point up until June 3 all the same.

As per Into the Light, as of now the PvP Map Pack is available to check out, as is the Zero Hour Exotic mission again, as well as a few new BRAVE weapons to hunt for.