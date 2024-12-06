Three new titles confirmed for Game Pass ahead of 2025

HQ

Earlier this week, we had the pleasure of telling you which games will be the last Game Pass additions we have to look forward to in 2024 (although we suspect a surprise or two during The Game Awards next Friday).

That means it's time to look ahead to 2025, and now, in conjunction with last night's PC Gaming Show, Microsoft has revealed three games confirmed to be ready for the service in the first quarter of the new year. These are:



Eternal Strands - January 28



Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector - January 31



Commandos: Origins - March



If you want to check them out, we have included trailers from them below. Do you see anything that you are particularly eager to try?

