Three new titles added to the Game Pass Core subscription

In the autumn of 2023, Xbox Live, the online service that laid the foundation for everything console gamers take for granted today, was retired. Instead, it was transformed into Game Pass Core, a service that allows you to play online, as well as access a curated number of games that you can freely download and enjoy.

A few times a year the offering is expanded, and now this has just happened. Via Xbox Wire, it's announced that Batman: Arkham Knight, Pokémon challenger Monster Sanctuary, and acclaimed indie adventure Tunic will be added to the line-up on March 26. We can in good conscience recommend you to play them all, and here is a full list of everything included.

Oh, and something many might have missed is that you are also eligible for extra discounts on game purchases with your Game Pass Core subscription, which you can read more about here.