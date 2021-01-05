Three new Nvidia RTX graphics cards spotted on Lenovo site

You're watching Advertisements

Could we potentially be seeing a few more Nvidia RTX graphics cards on their way? A listing on a Lenovo site seems to point towards that idea, as recently an Nvidia RTX 3050, 3050 Ti and 3060 have all been spotted.

The spec sheet that detailed the cards also shows off a bunch of technical information, including that the 3050 will be 4GB, the 3050 Ti will be 6GB, and the 3060 will be 12GB, making for some confusing differences between the various cards already on offer.

Considering no official announcement has been made from Nvidia about these cards, we have to take this information with a little bit of caution. However, that hasn't stopped Videocardz from dropping some new specifications about how the cards will perform, including that the 3050 will have 2304 CUDA cores, the 3050 Ti will have 3584 CUDA Cores, and the 3060 will have 3840 CUDA Cores. You can find some further details at the Videocardz link here.

Assuming these cards are the real deal, we can probably also infer that they will be slightly cheaper than the 3070, 3080 and 3090 series currently available, but we will have to wait to see that.

Thanks, PCGamesN.