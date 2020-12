You're watching Advertisements

Recently, Fortnite has been on a roll with adding popular character costumes for players to purchase. The likes of Kratos (God of War) and Master Chief (Halo) have just been added, and now it has been revealed that three Marvel favourites have joined the game too within a special Marvel Royalty & Warriors Pack. The pack costs £19.99 and includes Black Panther, Captain Marvel and Taskmaster.

You can check out what all of the new costumes look like in the image below: