Three new Luigi's Mansion LEGO sets are heading to retail soon

They are planned to launch on January 1, 2022.

Yesterday it was revealed that three new LEGO sets inspired by the Luigi's Mansion series will be hitting retail on January 1, 2022. The three sets announced are the Entryway Expansion Set, the Haunt-and-Seek Expansion Set, and the Lab and Poltergust Expansion Set. Each of these products will be made available for purchase separately, and they are planned to retail for €39,99, €79,99, and €24,99, respectively.

Along with Luigi, the characters set to make an appearance in LEGO form are: King Boo, Polterpup, Bogmire, Toad, and Boo. Each set features its own own series of interactive elements; the Haunt-and-Seek Expansion Set includes rotating hallways, for example, and the Poltergust Expansion Set tasks players with catching a Gold Ghost by using the titular device.

