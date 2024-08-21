English
Three new Lego Animal Crossing sets will arrive early next year

Celeste, Leif and Mabel will get the proper Danish brick treatment

The collaboration between Lego and Nintendo continues to provide entertainment for fans of the Danish company's building sets and video game lovers of all ages. Three new Animal Crossing building sets have been announced and will go on sale in January, with prices ranging from 9.99 to 39.99 euros.

The first of these is the "Lego Animal Crossing Stargazing with Celeste" set for €9.99, which includes Tom Nook's cuddly island neighbour with a small coffee table and telescope for stargazing at night.

The "Lego Animal Crossing Leif's Caravan & Garden Shop" set takes it up a notch with a larger set (€29.99) in which we see the neighbours tending a small garden with a pick-up and a mini-caravan.

The final set, "Lego Animal Crossing Able Sisters Clothing Shop" will give us the clothing shop of the Sable sisters, Mabel and Labelle (although only Mabel is confirmed) with a small garden and a display with a cap and jacket. It will be on sale for 39,99 euros.

It's definitely a nice collection for fans of the Animal Crossing franchise and a great addition to your Lego shelf. Will you be picking up these three new sets?

Thanks, Nintendo Life.



