Three new DLC tracks have been added to Fuser

You're watching Advertisements

Ever since launching back in November, Fuser's track list has continued to grow with several new DLC additions being incrementally added. Ever since launch, we've seen classics like Weezer's "Buddy Holly,'' Maroon 5's "Maps," and OneRepublic's "Counting Stars" added to the already standout roster. This week, an additional three tracks have been added, and these can be purchased for £1.69 individually.

You can check out the brand new tracks below:



Jack Harlow - "WHATS POPPIN"



Lil Uzi Vert - "XO Tour Llif3"



SAINt JHN - "Roses (Imanbek Remix)"



Alongside the new tracks, several new cosmetic items have been added to the rhythm game and these appear to be beach party themed. You can check out the new items below:

Thanks, The Xbox Hub.