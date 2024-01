HQ

A new update numbered 1.42 has been released for Gran Turismo 7, adding new content to Polyphony Digital's popular racing title, most notably three cars (even if one of them can't be downloaded until February). All these new rides can be bought from Brand Central and they are:



BVLGARI Aluminum Vision Gran Turismo (can be bought end of February)



Genesis X Gran Berlinetta Vision Gran Turismo Concept



Suzuki Jimny XC '18



There are also other small additions to the game, which you can read more about on the PS Blog. Check out the three new cars below in both a screenshot and video.