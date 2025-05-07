Three new books detailing Warhammer's characters, quotes, and video games will be available this year

HQ

Warhammer is releasing three new encyclopaedia style of books, covering the characters in Warhammer 40,000, the art of Warhammer video games, and some of the most famous Space Marine quotes.

All three of the books were outlined in a Warhammer community post, and are scheduled to be released later this year. The character encyclopaedia features a myriad of the grimdark far future's biggest names, alongside a bit of background about them, details on their gear and models, and more information from author Wade Pryce. Copies will come with a free miniature of one of the 120 characters covered, but you'll have to wait and see who you get.

The Art of Warhammer Video Games contains concept art, screenshots, and more of over three decades worth of Warhammer video games, from Space Hulk all the way to Space Marine II. Of course, it's not just 40k that video games cover, and other Warhammer universes will be featured too.

Words of War: The Miniature Book of Space Marine Quotes is the smallest book on the list, but it comes with plenty of badass quotes from the galaxy's advanced super soldiers. From Primarchs to Lieutenants, you'll see a wide variety of quotes from Space Marines in this pocket companion.

All three of the books launch later in the year.