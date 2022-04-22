Cookies

news

Three more Sega Mega Drive games have been added for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members

Sonic Spinball, Space Harrier II, and Shining Force II are now available to play.

Nintendo has added a few more titles to the Sega Mega Drive game library that is available to all Switch Online + Expansion Pack members. Sonic the Hedgehog Spinball, Space Harrier II, and Shining Force II have all been added to the system and are now playable by simply heading into the application on your Nintendo Switch device.

To mark the release of these titles on the system, Nintendo has also published a short video that shows each game in action, so that you are familiar with what is being served up. Take a look at the trailer below, and let us know whether you'll be jumping into any of the three games over the weekend.

