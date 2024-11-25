Three more League of Legends shows are in production

HQ

Arcane might be over, but following the massive success of the series, League of Legends' adaptations are far from finished. Now, we have word of three new shows that are already in various stages of production.

That's coming from showrunner Christian Linke, who in an interview with Twitch streamer Necrit94 (via Dexerto) revealed that three new shows are in the works, one of which is already a year into production. These shows will give us a look at different areas of the League of Legends world, including Noxus, Demacia, and Ionia.

These regions should offer completely different stories from Piltover and Zaun, but to appease fans who just want to see more of the original cast, we're sure to see the odd hint and tease in these new shows. Arcane's ending was always going to be met with sadness, but as we found out last week, the show's conclusion came so quick because there are so many other stories to tell.