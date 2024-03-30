Three more actors have joined the lead cast of Final Destination: Bloodlines

After an absence of almost 13 years, the Final Destination series is expected to return next year with a new film called Bloodlines.

With the film currently in production in Vancouver, THR has revealed three more actors that will form the film's lead cast. These include Brec Bassinger (Stargirl), Kaitlyn Santa Juana (The Friendship Game), and Teo Briones, who starred in season one of Chucky.

The three join previously announced cast members Richard Harmon (The 100, Grave Encounters 2), Anna Lore, Owen Patrick Joyner, Max Lloyd-Jones (The Book Of Boba Fett), Rya Kihlstedt (Obi Wan Kenobi), and Tinpo Lee (The Manor).

Final Destination: Bloodlines is expected to hit theatres sometime in 2025.