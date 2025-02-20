Three members of M80's Rainbow Six: Siege team have departed

HQ

M80 had a rather disappointing Six Invitational as the organisation barely made a dent in the whole proceedings after being eliminated quite early on. This, and after a quite flat 2024 too that included a distinct lack of trophies or major victories, has made the team decide to reflect on its Siege efforts, and ultimately make some changes.

The coaching department has faced the most changes with head coach Matheus "Budega" Figueiredo and assistant coach Igor "Vivas" Vivas released from their duties. It's unclear who will be joining M80 to replace them, but we are told that the talent search will need to expand a little further to players as well, as Jaidan "Packer" Franz has departed as well, leaving the main roster lacking one star.

Since the 2024/25 season has just ended, M80 has a bit of time to make these decisions as the 2025/26 season likely won't start for a couple of months.