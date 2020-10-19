English
Grim Fandango Remastered

Three LucasArts masterpieces coming for Xbox Game Pass

The three remastered classics will be coming to Xbox Game Pass for both PC and console.

Grim Fandango, Full Throttle and Day of The Tentacle are all three of the best adventure games ever made, from the time when LucasArts ruled the world in the 90's. And boy do we have good news for you on a lousy Monday!

The Double Fine head honcho Tim Shafer has now revealed that all of those three games will be released for Xbox Game Pass in remastered glory before the end of October. Days of the Tentacle was originally launched in 1993, Full Throttle came out 1995 and the master piece, Grim Fandango in 1998.

So which date is it then? All three of those games are added on October 29, and it applies to Xbox Game Pass for both PC and Xbox.

Grim Fandango Remastered

