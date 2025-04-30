Three killed in Uppsala shooting as police launch murder probe

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Čeština
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
Follow us
The latest news on Sweden. Three people were shot and killed on Tuesday in central Uppsala, Sweden, prompting police to launch a homicide investigation. Officers responded after witnesses reported hearing several gunshots near a local hair salon.
Authorities confirmed that an individual fled the scene on an electric scooter, a method previously linked to gang-related crimes in the region. Uppsala has experienced a rise in such violence over the past decade, often tied to organised crime networks.