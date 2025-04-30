English
Three killed in Uppsala shooting as police launch murder probe

Authorities investigate possible gang-related attack in city centre.

The latest news on Sweden. Three people were shot and killed on Tuesday in central Uppsala, Sweden, prompting police to launch a homicide investigation. Officers responded after witnesses reported hearing several gunshots near a local hair salon.

Authorities confirmed that an individual fled the scene on an electric scooter, a method previously linked to gang-related crimes in the region. Uppsala has experienced a rise in such violence over the past decade, often tied to organised crime networks.

Swedish police // Shutterstock

