Three keys to understanding Wayfinder before its early access release

Every little preview we've seen of Wayfinder has left us with a trail of breadcrumbs about the history and deep lore of its universe, in which the heroes of the past failed to defend the Lighthouse and succumbed to the Gloom. Now they return as Wayfinders, warriors from other worlds for the ultimate last stand.

Airship Syndicate is developing this hack and slash action MMO, which will arrive in Early Access on PC and PlayStation this summer. And to get us ready for this new adventure alone or with friends, we had the chance to talk to its director, Steve Madureira, who gave us three key points about what to expect from this release.

The first of these is its rich open world, where we'll find other players roaming its biomes, exploring and confronting a changing world.

"You'll see other players out there doing quests, finding world bosses, doing events that spawn in the world, exploring, finding secrets. You can find dungeon entrances there."

These dungeons are the second important point, as they are in fact randomly generated each time you find one to destroy the focus of the Gloom that is generated in it. These dungeons can be completed solo or with up to three other players.

"Then the dungeons themselves, we call Lost Zones. It's basically an area of the world that the Gloom is taking over, and you're going in there and destroying the Gloom anchors and trying to take back the area. It's randomly generated each time the Gloom is manipulating reality as you go in. And those will be instanced dungeons with three players.

You can play most of the content in the game solo or with others. The game will tune itself based on the number of players. There are some activities that do require a group, but we have matchmaking to make sure that there's people around for that as well."

And while we're on the subject of multiplayer, the concept of Skylight's main base (the last bastion of humanity) is to provide a 'Hub' where you can receive and deliver quests, trade and interact with other players. And even create a house and decorate it with trophies and loot from your adventures, which also offer skill boosts. "And the bigger your house, the more powers you can activate."

"You'll also be able to find things like trophies that like animate, do fun things, pets for your house. Some of the trophies you'll be able to interact with. Like, for example, a trickster is this entity in the world, and he might show up in a dungeon and have like games of chance, like a trickster chest that you can open."

And we will be able to create our own home together with those of our friends, creating a "neighbourhood" in which to share these power-ups and generating a sense of community beyond the game itself.

"We will be eventually launching neighbourhoods, so you'll have an instance neighbourhood where you can have a house next to a friend. Take a look at how they're decorating their house. We want to have ways that you can have a slot for artifacts. Your friend can leave an artifact in a house to power you up."

"We want to do stuff like neighbourhood events and community events in the neighbourhood to level up your neighbourhood. And eventually guild housing and all of that."

At the moment there is no confirmed date for the Early Access release of Wayfinder, but hopefully the announcement will come in the next few days or weeks and we will be able to try out all these interesting systems for ourselves.