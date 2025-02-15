Hamas releases three hostages as Israel begins releasing Palestinian prisoners

HQ

In the latest development under the ongoing ceasefire agreement, Hamas released three Israeli hostages on Saturday, marking a significant step in the ongoing exchange. In return, Israel began freeing 369 Palestinian prisoners.

Crowds in Tel Aviv erupted in joy as the hostages were confirmed to be in better condition than those freed in a previous round, though their ordeal had clearly taken a toll, according to reports. Meanwhile, Hamas fighters, some carrying weapons taken from Israeli soldiers during the October 7 attack, oversaw the transfer, further highlighting the uneasy truce between the two sides.

While international efforts continue to stabilize the situation, the fate of remaining hostages and Gaza's devastated population remains uncertain. For now, it remains to be seen whether this exchange will hold the ceasefire together or signal a return to hostilities.