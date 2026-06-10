Three Indian sailors missing after US strike in the Gulf of Oman

HQ

Three Indian seafarers are now missing after a United States strike on a tanker off Oman, writes Reuters. The US military claims it disabled the Palau-flagged tanker "Settebello" as it was carrying Iranian oil and didn't follow American instructions.

India has condemned the targeting of the commercial ship, confirming that 21 Indian crew members were rescued. New Delhi strongly protested the attack and summoned the US deputy chief of mission. The incident occurs when Trump is about to respond to Iran and shoes the increasing risks of the US blockade on Iran-linked vessels. Centcom says it has disabled eight ships since the blockade began in April, with the UN warning that actions endangering sailors are unacceptable.