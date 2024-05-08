Three hatchlings and a pig get lost on Mystery Island in this new Angry Birds series

HQ

A new animated Angry Birds series is coming to Amazon Prime Video. The family friendly Angry Birds: Mystery Island has just got its official trailer, and it introduces us to Mia, Rose, Buddy, and Hamylton.

Three hatchling birds and an exchange student pig accidentally end up stranded on Mystery Island, but don't worry, we're not looking at Castaway for kids here or anything like that. It seems to be a light-hearted series of adventure as the cast try and make it back home.

There's no release date yet for Angry Birds: Mystery Island, but it is coming soon to Prime Video.