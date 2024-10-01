Three families try to buy the same house in Netflix's upcoming dark comedy No Good Deed

While we've only just entered into October, Netflix is already looking to sort our plans out for mid-December. The streamer has presented a first trailer for an upcoming dark comedy series that is known as No Good Deed, with this being a show that features a really stacked cast.

The show sees Linda Cardellini, Lisa Kudrow, Ray Romano, Denis Leary, Luke Wilson, Teyonah Parris, and more, with each starring as a member of a different family that is attempting to purchase the same Spanish style villa.

While that may sound a little boring, the trailer definitely sets this show up as a hilarious and daft option that will no doubt lighten up the dark December nights on the lead up to the holidays. Check out the trailer below.