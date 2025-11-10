At least 3 dead and 15 injured after powerful tidal surge hits Tenerife

HQ

We just got the news that 3 people died and 15 others were injured after a severe tidal surge struck the Spanish island of Tenerife, sweeping residents and tourists into the ocean and prompting urgent safety warnings from authorities.

Emergency services said a woman died after being pulled into the water near Puerto de la Cruz, while a man was found dead in Santa Cruz de Tenerife. A third man was discovered in the ocean off a beach in Granadilla. Officials urged the public to stay away from the coastline and avoid taking photos or videos of the rough seas.

Rescues, rising waves and ongoing alerts

Rescue teams airlifted a man who fell into the water at La Guancha in the island's north, but he later died in hospital. Another man was recovered from the sea at El Cabezo in the south, where lifeguards and medical staff were unable to revive him.

At Puerto de la Cruz, one woman died of a heart attack after being swept into the water, and 10 others were dragged out to sea. Three of them were seriously injured and taken to hospital.

Eyewitness accounts described chaotic scenes as waves struck the coastline. Authorities across the Canary Islands have issued coastal hazard alerts, warning that swells of up to two to four metres are expected in the coming hours. Tourists and residents have been urged to exercise "extreme caution" as sea conditions continue to worsen.