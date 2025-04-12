Three classic Sega Mega Drive games are coming to Switch Online

HQ

Nintendo just added three new Sega Mega Drive classics to its Switch Online library, which now expands with Streets of Rage, Super Thunder Blade, and ESWAT: City Under Siege. The iconic brawler hardly needs an introduction—pick one of the three protagonists and take on the city's scum in pure beat-'em-up fashion.

Super Thunder Blade delivers classic arcade action in both 2D and 3D perspectives—somewhat reminiscent of Star Fox, though faster-paced. In ESWAT: City Under Siege, you clean up the streets using high-tech police gear, giving off strong 'cybercop' vibes.

It's been a while since we last saw the Mega Drive library get an update, so these three additions are more than welcome. That said, you'll need to be subscribed to the "Expansion Pack" tier to play them—this also grants access to free DLC and emulated Nintendo 64 and Game Boy Advance titles.

